PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, senior year of high school means college is just around the corner. But for Phoenix Union High School students, that conversation is starting during freshman year thanks to a partnership with Arizona State University.

The partnership started four years ago, so this year's Phoenix Union senior class is the first to see it pay off. Nearly 1,500 seniors received a letter from ASU back in August telling them that if they apply, they'll either get in or they just need to make a few slight changes, and then they'd be admitted.

"When I got the acceptance letter, I got really happy," Central High School senior Javier Garcia said. Garcia didn't always have college on his radar. "Before high school, I didn't really think much about college because I didn't think that was the thing for me."

But once Garcia got to Central, ASU wasn't just thinking about him. The university was writing letters to him and every other Phoenix Union High School student.

"We wanted to make sure that everybody was University-ready," ASU Admissions Services Executive Director Matt Lopez said. "And by doing that, we wanted to arm them with lots of wonderful information about how to meet the admission criteria."

Lopez worked with Phoenix Union to send follow-up letters (written in both English and Spanish) at the end of each semester letting students know how they were doing.

"Let's get them early, let's be proactive, let's get them excited so they stay on track," Phoenix Union Chief Achievement Officer Thea Andrade said. "And they know that ASU is interested in them and could be a reality for them."

Andrade and Lopez both realize ASU isn't the right option for everyone. Lopez says some letters shifted to suggesting community college. And by senior year, some students no longer received the letters. But for those interested in ASU, these letters provided specific guidance, financial aid resources, and scholarship opportunities.

"Many of the students that receive the letter from us will actually have their tuition covered by ASU because they are eligible through many of our existing financial aid packages," Lopez said.

As for Garcia, after he received his letter in August, he formally applied to ASU. He was accepted and is all-in on being a Sun Devil this fall.

"The fact that I'm going to go somewhere where I can actually be happy and not just be stuck somewhere," Garcia said. "I want to be somewhere where I don't question myself on why I didn't do this or that."

Garcia plans to study business, and he is one of the more than 900 that have already formally accepted that admission offer to ASU. Both ASU and Phoenix Union expect other high school districts to form similar partnerships with Arizona State University, as well as the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona moving forward.