PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new back-to-school survey finds only 17% of parents feel prepared and confident in children receiving a proper education this fall with COVID-19.

Arizona parents are stressed trying to figure out how to juggle homeschooling their kids and their jobs.

Supporting kids' mental health as they deal with back-to-school stress We need to help our kids understand why it's not safe to return to school.

"I always have this mentality of you just get through it. Somehow we'll get through it and then there's a point where you just break," said Jessica Sarkissian.

She works from home and her husband still goes into his office. So they, like so many other working parents, are not looking forward to the first day of preschool, second, fourth and seventh grade online.

"I don't think I talked to a single parent who actually made it work last spring," said Sarkissian.

She's hopeful with more planning this time, distance learning will be more manageable.

"So, they all have laptops thankfully and I got them all headphones, so I don't have to hear everything that they're doing at the same time," said Sarkissian.

They each have their desk set up and are ready to go but at the end of the day, Sarkissian worries about her children falling behind with online learning and trying to teach her kids while working from home.

Then she reminds herself, "everybody's in the same boat and I think that's what we forget is that everybody is going through the same thing."

While Sarkissian looks forward to the day when her kids return to in-person learning, she's not willing to rush that either.

"I'm really anxious for school to start but I am still worried obviously about health issues and making sure the kids are safe," said Sarkissian.

And Sarkissian is not alone.

Care.com surveyed parents about heading back to school and found that parents' No. 1 concern is their child getting COVID-19 (66%), followed by their child being a carrier of COVID-19 and getting someone else sick (51%). And 65% of parents anticipate needing more childcare than they currently have this back-to-school season.