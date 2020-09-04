PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The email from the president of Northern Arizona University went out Friday morning urging students to act cautiously this Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19.

"As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I hope that all of you spend time with friends and family, but that you do so safely while wearing a mask and physically distancing," wrote Rita Hartung Cheng.

The paragraph that came after had the more notable line.

"We would like to encourage you to stay on campus or remain in-state if you do not have to travel," wrote Cheng.

The message is one that is being repeated at college campuses across the country, as administrators and public health officials worry about students taking infections home with them, or bringing them back to campus.

"I think that's a great idea," said Andrew Carroll, MD, referring to the advice from NAU's president.

Carroll is a family physician and worries about asymptomatic students spreading the disease during the holiday weekend.

"And those folks are going to spread now to the bars, to local hangouts and restaurants, and even going back home for a three-day weekend. This could really precipitate a big outbreak," said Carroll.

NAU is reporting 34 COVID-19 cases among students. UofA is reporting 480 infections. ASU is reporting 957 cases.