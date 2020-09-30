PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's top school official is calling on districts to be transparent about COVID-19 spread on their campuses. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says parents deserve to get their information from reliable sources, not rumor.

"When we have cases where people feel like they're not informed, that they're not getting clear information, it just causes a lot of fear and uncertainty and that's the last thing we need right now," says Hoffman.

Hoffman does not make the rules on how districts inform families and employees about COVID-19 cases on campus, but she says some districts are handling communication better than others. While health privacy laws prevent the sharing of some information, Hoffman says that doesn't mean parents can't get details to help them make informed and swift decisions about their child's learning.

"The basic level of expectation is, first of all, that those cases are reported to the county, to county health officials, then second, to notify the community that there has been a positive case especially if it's in the same classroom," says Hoffman. "To me, that's the bare minimum of what we should expect."

The Arizona Department of Education issued guidance over the summer to help districts develop a plan for informing communities about COVID-19 cases and possible exposure on campuses. If people want schools to remain open, Hoffman says, they need to step up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We are starting to see quite a few states starting to shift to orange and red," says Hoffman. "I do not want to see Arizona going in that direction."

Masks are another hot topic as cities and counties reevaluate mandates requiring face coverings. Hoffman reminded school leaders Wednesday that anyone above the age of 5 must be masked at school.

"We're not the mask police but that's why we want to so strongly message the importance of masking," says Hoffman. "I am concerned when I hear those instances where it's not being adhered to."

According to Maricopa County data, there have been 47 COVID-19 cases associated to outbreaks at 11 area schools. This week, Arizona's Family confirmed the entire Cactus Shadows High School football team had to be quarantined because of an outbreak. School athletics do not fall under ADE oversight, but Hoffman expressed concern about social distancing.

"I'm concerned with any type of situation where there's groups of students where they're not able to socially distance," Hoffman says. "No matter what the activity is, whether that's football or whether that's eating in a cafeteria, if you're not able to implement those mitigation strategies then it's not going to be the most safe situation."