PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona students can get back in the classroom, but safely. That was the message from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman Wednesday, who said that in-person learning is possible if schools follow new CDC guidelines.

"The key pieces of their guidance points to the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and prioritizing in-person learning and academics over other school-sponsored events like sports," Hoffman said.

Right now, the state tells Arizona's Family about 60-percent of Arizona public schools are offering some type of in-class instruction. A number that is expected to get much higher in the weeks ahead, with more school districts inviting kids back on campus, more teachers getting vaccinated, and COVID-19 numbers on the decline across the state.

"We know that child-to-child transmission spread is not the cause of community transmission," said Dr. Jason Vargas, president of the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "It simply mirrors what's going on in the community because if we want to keep schools open, we must do our best to decrease community spread."

Hoffman stressed the mental, health, and academic benefits of getting kids back in the classroom but said there are still a lot of school districts not ready to give up virtual learning. Millions of dollars in federal funding has been allocated to help all Arizona public schools put additional safety measure in place. Everything from additional handwashing stations to improving ventilation in classrooms. The superintendent also addressed concerns that kids may have fallen behind this year and will need help to catch up.

"That can look different for different schools," said Hoffman. "It can mean more tutoring services, extended school days, it could mean more reading specialists and math specialists. We're working to get targeted support to the schools that need it most."