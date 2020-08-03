PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman released a statement regarding reopening school facilities and upcoming public health metrics regard coronavirus in the state.

In the letter, she emphasizes that Arizona is not ready to start traditional in-person classes yet, due to the high spread of COVID-19 cases around the state.

"As school leaders, we should prepare our families and teachers for the reality that it is unlikely that any school community will be able to reopen safely for traditional in-person or hybrid instructions by August 17th," Hoffman said in the letter.

The letter also acknowledges students that have special needs that are not available at a social-distancing level.

"While there is a need to provide some students with certain critical services that cannot be provided at a distance -- such as special education therapies and nurtition services -- we should not expect or ask the majority of Arizona's students and teachers to make a return to school facilities until the spread of COVID-19 is under control," Hoffman wrote.

Hoffman says later this week public health metrics for instructing school officials in making decisions on how and when to reopen brick and mortar classrooms for in-person teaching will be issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

