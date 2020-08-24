PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Starting this week, the Arizona Science Center is offering a space for kids who may not be able to return to campus a place to do their online coursework.
The program, called Science Hall, will be used to support students K-6 and their families during this distance-learning period.
When their schoolwork is finished, students can continue hands-on learning with STEAM activities from CONNECT @ Arizona Science Center.
COVID-19 precautions are in place at the Science Center, including required face coverings, health screenings, temperature checks, and regular hand-washing. There are also sanitizing stations.
"Students will be separated into small groups by grade level," explains the Arizona Science Center webpage. "Each grade-level 'bubble' will be kept as static as possible with all children staying with the same team each week."
Kids must bring their own lunches. Science Hall is Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., through the second week in September.
Registration is week-to-week. It begins Monday, Aug. 24, and costs $200 per student per week for members and $250 a week for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.
Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.