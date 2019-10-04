Nearly 900 Arizona schools are asking for state money from a school safety grant to help pay for more counselors or school resource officers.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Most schools want counselors, not resource officers, to keep their campuses safe.

New money provided by Arizona's School Safety Program grant showed two-thirds of school administrators requested money for social workers.

But there is not enough money in the fund to fulfill all of the requests.

In total, schools filed 896 applications for roughly $97 million to fill the positions, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

That leaves the state about $77 million short as the schools are competing for a piece of the $20 million appropriated by the state legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governor responded on Twitter by saying in part, "We're grateful schools are participating. We are committed to adding more dollars for counselors, social workers and (School Resource Officers)."

However, his office did not provide any further details when contacted by Arizona's Family.

A spokesman for the education department said they are reviewing the requests and expect to award the money in December.

 

