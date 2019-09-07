PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With another school year already underway, a new declaration could prevent teenage suicide.
For the first time, Arizona's schools will be recognizing Suicide Prevention Month.
[WATCH: Arizona schools recognize Suicide Prevention Month for the first time]
The declaration comes as suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers. Among those who died from suicide is 16-year-old Andy Hull in 2012.
"He was a youth leader at church,” said Andy’s mother, Leann Hull. “This was not a kid that was sitting around depressed, or sad or anything."
Hull is one of many championing the declaration of Suicide Prevention Month in Arizona’s schools.
For the rest of September, health campaigns and mental health resources will be made available to students across the state.
"We're in crisis mode after something has happened," said Hull. "Why don't we fix it in advance?"
Among the things being offered are coping techniques for teens in crisis.
Hull said such techniques are critical because suicide stems not only from depression but from sudden, traumatic events.
"If you asked 100% of the people who knew Andy, and interviewed them, there's not one of them that would've said that Andy was at risk. Not one,” she said.
On average, 123 teenagers kill themselves every day across the country.