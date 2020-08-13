(3TV/CBS5) -- Most Arizona public schools aren't ready to start in-person learning again. But there are still a number of students on campus.
Conley Elementary School in Chandler is one of several schools that have been allowing children without digital devices, or internet access, to come into the library or computer lab to do their online learning.
Principal Lisa Shore said a number of safety measures have been put in place, like requiring masks and keeping kids several feet apart.
"They sit at the same computer and same table every time," said Shore. "That way, if there was somebody who got sick, we knew who they were around."
"At their break, we also sanitize, wipe down all computers, tables, chairs and then switch out and do it again in the afternoon," said Shore.
Starting Monday August 17, all Arizona public schools must offer a similar program. Governor Doug Ducey is requiring all schools to open in some capacity to students with no place to go, giving working parents another option.
The only problem is that teachers are tied up with their online classes, so schools can only bring in a limited number of kids.
Conley Elementary will be capped at 55 kids in the morning and 55 in the afternoon.
Fifth grade teacher Christine Smith is looking forward to the day when all students come back to the classroom. Smith said there will be some adjustments, with desks spaced apart, constant hand washing and a restricted lunchtime. But she's convinced that kids will figure it out and make it work. "I think its all about modeling what we want to see,"said Smith. "When they see this is what we are doing to keep everyone safe, that's what they'll do too."
"It's seeing everyone doing it and getting on board with it," continued Smith. "This is just our new normal."