PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services website shows all Covid-19 school benchmarks in the red, which means virtual learning is recommended for all public schools.

But that didn't stop Chandler Unified from moving forward with plans to go back to in-person instruction next week, and Hamilton High School teacher Enid Thompson can't understand why.

"We should wait until after we are out of the red. The numbers need to come down," Thompson said. "The message I'm getting is that we don't care about your life, don't care about the numbers, just keep doing what you do, and that doesn't make sense, it just does not make sense," said Thompson.

And Chandler is not alone. Other school districts like Peoria, Dysart, Deer Valley, and Queen Creek are either back at school, or plan to go back soon, which seems to go against what state health officials recommend.

Michelle Swartz is a math teacher at Casteel High School in the Chandler School District. She has no problem going back to in-person learning, insisting that there are safety measures in place to protect students and teachers and a virtual option for those at high risk.

"School is the safest place they go," said Swartz. "More kids wearing masks than at the grocery store or Home Depot, more people following rules than other places I go."

Dr. Quinn Snyder is an emergency medicine doctor in the East Valley.

He said the Covid benchmarks were put in place for a reason, but they don't do much good if they're not followed.

"If you are going to develop these recommendations and lay down these certain metrics, you're supposed to adhere to them," said Snyder. "Just to disregard them, I think that it really undermines the public trust in what we're trying to do."

Chandler Unified School Board votes to start in-person classes next week despite metrics Whether to go back to in-person learning or stay virtual has been a very divided issue in this community.

A spokesperson for the Chandler Unified School District said they continue to work with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services, who support districts looking at multiple data sources.

Chandler Unified uses five metrics in helping decide whether to return students to the classroom:

1. CDC, state, and county health official recommendations

2. School Specific Threshold using CUSD dashboard

3. Maricopa County benchmarks

4. Student considerations and needs

5. Safety concerns and mitigation plans.

The Deer Valley Unified School District released this statement:

The COVID-19 metrics were created by public health officials many months ago before any Districts returned to school and when health experts knew much less about the virus and how it spread.

As the school year progressed, health experts have learned much more about how to manage COVID-19. The metrics are not the only indicator that the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) uses to guide school districts. The other factors to consider include: whether cases have been identified among students and staff, how many classrooms are affected, percent absenteeism in the school, student population being affected (i.e., age of students, classrooms affected, etc.), the model of instruction delivery and mitigation plans in place, and the importance of in-person education to the social, emotional, and academic growth and well-being of the student population.

Deer Valley Unified School District regularly consults with public health experts, such as MCDPH, and reviews information related to those factors when making decisions to continue in-person learning. DVUSD has a strong mitigation plan and robust contract tracing and communications systems, which have been supported by MCDPH.

In addition, MCDPH Director of Public Health Marcy Flanagan and MCDPH Director of Disease Control Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine recently released a joint statement in support of holding in-person school:

"DVUSD has closed classrooms when it was necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we are prepared to continue that practice moving forward. District leaders closely monitor the number of cases on campus and publish a weekly dashboard on their website at www.dvusd.org/dashboard."