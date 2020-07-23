GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona nonprofit called Back To School Clothing Drive set up a drive-thru event at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale Thursday morning, providing hundreds of families with clothing and supplies.
Back To School Clothing Drive (BTSCD) usually has an event at the end of July every year at Grand Canyon University to provide free back-to-school clothing and supplies for children in need. Because of COVID-19, the event was moved to Luke Air Force Base and changed to a drive-thru.
BTSCD plans to provide these much-needed supplies to at least 200 families today. The event starts at noon.
"We will fulfill our promise to provide school clothing, uniforms, backpacks, school supplies, and other essential items for elementary school-aged students, their families and schools, even with the challenges COVID-19 has presented," said BTSCD executive director Karl Gentles. "Yes, we've had to adapt to the virus, like everyone else, while still being able to provide these essential needs to between 3,500 and 4,000 children. Even with a drop in fundraising support during this very difficult time, we are committed to our mission and to the children."
Families at Luke Air Force Base and families whose children attend Title 1 and other participating schools had to pre-register for BTSCD support.
"Throughout the rest of the year, we will continue providing support to other schools and districts through direct delivery of supplies," Gentles said. "We are still in need of both financial support and donations of supplies, which can be done online."
BTSCD also delivers requested supplies for 2,000 students to specific Title 1 schools in Maricopa County, as well as supplies to 600 children in foster care in partnership with Arizona Helping Hands. Some 400 children who may be homeless or in transition benefit, too, through Children's First Academy and Sequoia Choice Charter School in Mesa.
Arizona's Family will host a virtual donation drive today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To donate, go to azfamily.com/goto/clothingdrive.
For more information, visit backtoschoolclothingdrive.com.