PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hasan Amini loves spending time with his 3-year old grandson Ejaz. They get to hang out and save money on childcare.
"A lot of families can't afford the high cost of daycare these days even with minimum wage," said Amini. "They cannot afford rent, food, and then not a lot of money left for daycare."
But relief may be in sight for hard-working Arizona families struggling during the current health pandemic. Arizona state lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide $45 million for pre-kindergarten programs over the next three years. Phoenix dad Corve Smith said it couldn't come at a better time.
"How can you say no to help kids in preschool?" said Smith. "They say kids are our future. This makes perfect sense to me."
Kelley Murphy is Vice President of Policy with the Children's Action Alliance. She said that Arizona used to have a preschool development grant that pumped $20 million a year into pre-K education. But the federal grant stopped in 2019, leaving a big hole in Arizona's early education system.
"Children that enter kindergarten ready to identify words or identify letters, those children who enter school with those kinds of abilities to interact with others, they tend to do better in school in the long run," said Murphy.
If approved, money from HB 2015 would be distributed to preschool providers to help pay overhead and other costs, paving the way for lower-income families to receive free pre-K tuition.
"Any time a state can come in and help families who are in need, it's always a good thing," said Amini.
HB2015 passed through the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday by a vote of 10-3. The bill now moves on to the House Rules Committee.