PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As school boards throughout Arizona grapple with deciding whether to return to a strictly virtual learning environment, the state is not providing much more guidance than it did when it released its benchmarks for schools back in August and is relying on two-week old data to make critical decisions.
"Very specific community data"
On Friday, Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, said school boards that have concerns should reach out to their county health departments to discuss the “the very specific community data that they are seeing.” She said from the beginning that because the county health departments and the districts know best what is happening in their communities, they are best equipped to decide whether kids should be in classrooms or at home.
Christ also said that most of the coronavirus spread in schools is not happening in the classrooms, but at other school-related activities and at home. “It’s either happening at events after the class, at practice, at extracurricular activities when [students are] are hanging out with their friends, or family gatherings. It’s not the danger of being in the classroom that’s spreading COVID-19.”
Guidance from state health officials suggests schools revert to virtual learning when all three benchmarks are met. Identified in August – cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity, and COVID-like illness – are in the red. That means more than 100 cases per 100,000 people and percent positivity and COVID-like illness at more than 10%.
That's a change made in late October to the original guidance put out over the summer. The initial guidance said schools should consider going back to virtual learning if their area hit "substantial" in either cases per 100,00 people or percent positivity. That's a single metric. The change made a few weeks ago, without input from the Arizona Department of Education, raised the threshold for calling a halt to in-person learning to being "substantial" in all three categories.
On Friday, Christ said we’re not there yet. “In substantial, we would recommend that [schools] be in a virtual [learning environment]. Currently, the entire state is in a moderate transmission category, which we recommend being in hybrid – providing an off-site learning [option] for those kids or families that may be high-risk, but providing in-person learning for kids that want to be in the classroom.”
State recommends hybrid, some districts go back to virtual
So, while the state is recommending hybrid learning for schools as of Friday, many school boards have decided to go back to virtual learning. At the same time, some superintendents and school board members say they're simply not properly equipped to make these decisions and point out that the pressure on school boards is off the charts.
"I think every school board member got involved with education because they cared about improving education," said Reed Carr, who serves on the board for Gilbert Public Schools. "Instead, we've spent the bulk of our time talking about whether to even have school and whether kids are educated."
Some school board members even say they will not run for another terms because of how the pandemic has played out in school.
"They didn't run to make a decision on whether or not it's safe to have kids pass a disease onto their parents or grandparents," Chris Kotterman of the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) said earlier this week.
School boards need more from state
ASBA wants the the state to provide more evidence-based metrics when it comes to closing and reopening schools. That might not be forthcoming as ADHS defers to the county health departments as the experts for their area.
For the metrics ADHS does provide on its schools dashboard, the data is roughly two weeks old. Arizona’s Family asked if that older data is sufficient for school boards to make decisions about what is in the best interest of our children and their families right now.
“Data from previous days fills in as time passes,” Steve Elliot, a ADHS spokesman said in response to our questions. “It takes about two weeks to provide enough data for the most reliable view possible of the metrics.” He declined to elaborate when asked the following question: Is DHS confident that making decisions on two-week old data is the best for Arizona?
With the data lag, the recent steep increases in the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide -- more than 18,500 cases this week (since Sunday, Nov. 15) -- are not included or taken into consideration.
Other entities, however, are taking action based on the most recent numbers. The sharp increase has prompted Banner Health, for example, to reinstate its no-visitor policy.
Maricopa County Public Health updated its schools dashboard Friday to show that it is tracking 58 open outbreaks in schools, plus another 21 closed outbreaks. “An outbreak of COVID-19 in a school means there were ≥2 students or staff who could have been close contacts only in the school with confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period,” the county’s website explains. “An outbreak is closed after 28 days have passed without a new case that could have been transmitted in the school.” While the county is doing contact tracing, the dashboard does not indicate where the coronavirus spread occurred – in the classroom or at other school-related activities like Christ said.