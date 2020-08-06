[Watch school coverage starting at 3TV at 4 p.m.]

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State health officials just announced a set of benchmarks they want to see before sending Arizona students back to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey, along with top officials from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Education, came up with a plan called "Roadmap for Reopening Schools," which details how Arizona kids could safely return to in-person learning.

DETAILS OF PLAN

The plan gives details about how kids can make a safe return. The State of Arizona recommends there should be "minimal community spread" to resume in-person schooling. That would be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people, less than a 5% positivity rate, and less than 5% cases of COVID-like illness.

The plan also dictates that there are two key components to reopening school buildings for in-person instruction:

"The How"

First, is the quality of the school’s mitigation plan, or "how" the school plans to implement strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This plan must be adopted, implemented, and posted on the local education agencies' website before onsite support services may begin.

"The When"

The second is the level of spread occurring within the community, or the “when”.

State officials say both the school’s individual mitigation plan, as well as the degree of community spread, are equally important in determining when it is safe to reopen a school building. They also add that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community is an important factor in determining when it is safe to begin in-person instruction.

Maricopa County Health Department releases new guidelines for in-person learning The county health department doesn't believe the state is ready for in-person testing as the positivity rate is above the 5% they recommend.

This comes one day after Maricopa County officials announced their own set of metrics they would want to see before sending students back to classrooms.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Health Department said it wanted to see three data points before that happens.

Those data points are:

A decrease in cases.

A decline in the number of positive tests

A percentage of positive tests

Valley doctor weighs in on going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic "If we had to chose a priority in terms of what’s open and what’s closed, we definitely want to prioritize schools."

The county health department doesn't believe the state is ready for in-person learning as the positivity rate is above the 5% they recommend (The states guideline for this data point is between 5%-10%). They want to see the metrics drop in a two-week span.

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman has said that Arizona is “not currently in a place to resume traditional, in-person instruction."

And several districts apparently agree. On Wednesday night, both the Chandler Unified School District and the Tempe Union High School District announced they would be pushing in-person learning to October.