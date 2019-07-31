PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- WalletHub recently released its 2019 list of states with the best and the worst public school systems, and Arizona did not fare well.
WalletHub's study looked at a variety of criteria, including dropout rate, test scores, median SAT and ACT scores, student/teacher ratios, and share of licensed or certified K-12 teacher, among others. (Click here for the methodology.) The study also looked at several safety factors, including bullying, the disciplinary incidence rate, and access to drugs and/or weapons.
WalletHub looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
With a "Quality" ranking of 50 and a "Safety" ranking of 34, Arizona was No. 49 overall on WalletHub's list.
According to WalletHub's numbers, Arizona has one of the five highest dropout rates in the country and the highest student-teacher ratio.
