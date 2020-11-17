PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases across Arizona has forced parents to juggle their kid's education yet again.

Deb Bagley is a Phoenix mom whose two teenagers just went back to virtual learning.

"The struggle is real," said Bagley. "I have one kid who does well with it and have another kid who really struggles, so trying to figure out the best way to accommodate them is tough. Every kid is a different kind of learner."

One of the big complaints many parents have is what's happening in their school district may be totally different than what schools are doing across town.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego calls on Gov. Ducey to mandate masks statewide Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has asked Governor Doug Ducey for a statewide mandate in her virtual State of the City 2020.

Joe Thomas is President of the Arizona Education Association, which just sent a letter to Governor Doug Ducey.

It said that the state needs to step up and do more when it comes to protecting the health of students and teachers.

Parts of the letter said:

"The guidelines in place are not sufficient."

"They have created confusion and divisions inside our communities."

"Too many Arizonans feel this pandemic is a hoax."

"We have again, too many people in the state that think it's no worse than the flu, look at numbers and say, it's really not that dangerous," said Thomas. "We have to change that thinking. We have to understand this is about to get out of control."

According to Thomas, the pandemic has been politicized. He says it's up to Governor Ducey to send a clear message that wearing masks and social distancing needs to be mandatory and not options in all school's school buses.

He's also calling for uniform state guidelines that all school districts must follow when returning to online learning.

"We're running out of time before we can really turn this around," said Thomas.

The Governor's Office released this statement: