PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How early is too early? The Arizona Department of Education is taking some heat after information on its website suggests you start the race conversation at three months old.
The infographic called "They're not too young to talk about race" suggests children as early as two can use race to reason about people's behaviors. At 30 months, they use race to choose playmates and fast forward to 5-years-old; the graphic suggests white children can be strongly biased towards their race, as opposed to children of color who have no preference.
Evelyn Burrell, a clinical psychologist and president-elect for the Arizona Psychological Association, says the age range may seem jarring, but kids can develop preferences at an early age.
"Can I look at a 30-month-old and say that kid is racist? I'm not going to go that route; I'm not going to go there. Can I look at a 30-month-old and tell that that child might be quite homogenous and maybe doesn't have a lot of experience with other people of color...absolutely," Burrell said. She also says a child is very influenced by people in their homes.
The Author of the graphic, Jarrod Green, says race conversations are usually harder for adults than children. Green says he has plenty of conversations with his 10-month-old about race.
"When reading books, pointing out the skin color of people in the books," Green said.
If you would like to start the conversation with your child, check out The Antiracist Baby and A Kids Book About Racism.
The Arizona Department of Education says the graphic is currently under review. Right now, there are calls to have Gov. Ducey step in and remove the graphic from the website. Arizona's Family reached out to the Governor's office but did not hear back.