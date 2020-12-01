PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Education has launched a new online tool to help parents keep track of learning model statuses for school districts and charter schools across the state.

The new statewide tracker uses self-reported data reported to the department by Arizona's 15 county superintendents, although the site indicates Maricopa County districts were taken from other public sources. Individual charter operators may also not be complete.

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts alter plans as COVID-19 cases grow School districts in the Phoenix-area are starting to alter in-person learning plans as COVID-19 cases grow in Maricopa County.

The data is current as of Dec. 1. To check your school district or charter school, click here.

With cases on the rise, some state leaders and medical experts have called for more action from Gov. Doug Ducey to address the COVID-19 surge heading into the winter months. State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said in a series of tweets Tuesday that "she was disappointed that our state and country failed to take a proactive approach to curb the winter surge of COVID-19."

Today, @azedschools released a new statewide tracker to indicate whether schools are in distance, hybrid, or in-person learning models. With no indication that #COVID19 cases will slow in the coming weeks, most are opting for distance learning models. https://t.co/KBugD8x7d3 — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) December 1, 2020

On Nov. 18, Gov. Ducey and state officials held a press conference for the first time in weeks to encourage all Arizonans to wear masks.

"Masks work. Please wear them. They are required nearly everywhere outside your home," Gov. Ducey said. "We know that masks protect others. The new CDC study shows masks protect others, but it also protects you."

Gov. Ducey went on to address schools remaining open in Arizona. While he stated he believes it's important schools remain open, Gov. Ducey indicated AZDHS would release new guidelines to help keep students and staff at schools safe. The guidelines were not explained during the news conference.