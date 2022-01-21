TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pandemic continues to cause staffing challenges everywhere. That is no different for schools as more teachers catch COVID and call out sick. While districts come up with ways to staff classrooms, the Arizona State Board of Education is looking to change rules that might help them. It could keep substitute teachers at the same school longer.
"I wish I could cut myself into a bunch of pieces because I could work in 10 different schools," said Jane Konrad.
As a retired teacher, Konrad now spends a lot of time subbing at The Kyrene School District.
"Now, there's such a great need because of the pandemic and the latest variant, and we need to cover these classes, and it can't be up to the admin to fill in for a 4th-grade teacher or a kindergarten teacher," said Konrad. "I get calls every day, numerous times a day. If I don't accept a job, I have to put in for a non-workday, or else I keep getting called."
Right now, a state rule means each year certified subs can only teach at the same school for up to 120 days.
"The 120 days can create a challenge, especially if you have a substitute that is filling in for a vacant position or a teacher that is out on a leave because substitutes provide some consistency for the school, the students, and our families," said Lisa Gibson. She works at the Kyrene School District as the Executive Director of Talent Management.
On Monday, The State Board of Education will decide whether it will change that rule, removing the 120-day limit and allowing certified subs to stay until a contract teacher is hired. This comes as districts develop ways to get more subs through the door. The Kyrene district gave substitute teachers a $60 raise, and now, they're making anywhere from $175 to $205 a day.
"The $115 has been what it's been for several years, and it just recently changed to $175, so this was a huge increase at the right time," said Gibson.
A substitute teacher at Peoria Unified School District makes $135 a day.
Chandler Unified School District said $115 is paid to substitute teachers who want to pick and choose assignments but not commit to long-term. Long-term pay is $145 for those who are willing to work all teacher days or fill in for someone long-term. The daily rate in Scottsdale starts at $120. While it's not about the money, Konrad hopes the raise encourages others to do the job she loves.
"It says that you're valued and that they're grateful to have you come and work in the schools," said Konrad.
Learn more about getting a substitute teaching job at Kyrene here.