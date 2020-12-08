APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Apache Junction Unified School District announced the death of an educator, who died after contracting COVID-19.
District officials said Jane Kelly passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday. Kelly was a retired educator when she started working with special education children as a substitute para-educator in 2012 at Superstition Mountain Elementary School.
Kelly went on to become a full-time instructor at The Learning Center in 2015, and certified teacher at Desert Vista Elementary in 2018. This year, Kelly was a teacher at Apache Junction High School.
AJUSD provided the following statement from one of Kelly's colleagues:
Every morning Jane danced with an endless smile and was the heartbeat of our special kids. Kids loved learning and they loved her. A true AJHS hero. I am humbled to have worked with this warrior of love and hope.
The district said Kelly will be missed by both students and adults she worked with, and that she emulated the strength, commitment, and heart that drives their school community.