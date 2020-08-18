APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For thousands of Arizona kids, the school year is off to an unusual start -- with no face-to-face learning, running around the playground, or eating lunch in a lively cafeteria. But what about students who rely on those school lunches? Schools across the state are finding unique ways to feed children during the pandemic.
Even though there are no children to pick up and drop off in Apache Junction -- school is online right now -- the district's big yellow school buses aren't just sitting in the bus barn. This school year, they have a new purpose.
"We're just trying to make a bad situation better," AJUSD spokeswoman Kira Gilberg said.
Like clockwork, every morning at 6:30 a.m., the drivers start their journey, but instead of welcoming kids, they're loading up lunch for hundreds of families. Gilberg and bus driver Joseph Price III hop on the bus and start their morning route, making five stops each weekday.
"We had so many parents who said, 'We just don't have transportation to get to the schools,'" Gilberg explained. "We came up with the idea to do the transportation along with the buses to get out to the bus stops so kids can walk up to get food."
At each stop, they pass out breakfast and lunch, plus fruits and veggies, while also dishing out smiles and love.
"They are excited to see us," Gilberg said. "They are thrilled when they get to see someone they know from their cafeteria."
Skyler is there every day with her grandma.
"Me and my sister like the food," the 7-year-old said. "And my grandma doesn't have to cook all the time, and we don't have to spend money."
Skyler's grandma, Terry Conville, says she's raising her two grandkids and appreciates the help, especially with so much attention at home going toward helping Skyler with online schooling.
"It's a big help. They don't always like everything, but most of the time they do. And then I can always have a little variety Conville said. "It makes it easier for me."
"A lot of people don't think we are essential workers, but we are just as essential as anyone else," Gilberg said. "We are all doing different jobs just to stay busy, and to stay in our community. We are wanting to build our community and make it strong."
AJUSD isn't just relying on buses to serve kids during this pandemic. The district also put together a curbside program, where families can pick up meals for the entire week.
On Mondays, cars line up at two schools in Apache Junctions to load up on lunches. In all, the district's weekly curbside program feeds about 125 to 200 kids, including Stacey McKinney's two boys.
"It brings less stress for my kids and myself. There is already so much change to the school year and how it ended last year to this year," McKinney said.
Now, McKinney and other parents don't have to fret about the question, "What's for lunch?" Instead, they can focus on helping their kids navigate online school.
"It's already planned out for me, so it's just nice to sit there and ask my boys, 'Hey what do you want for lunch today?' and, 'Here are your choices,'" McKinney said.