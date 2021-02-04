PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association says up to two parents can attend their high school children's away-games starting on Monday, February 4. It initially blocked parents from attending away-games to help slow the spread of the virus. The organization said with COVID-19 numbers improving in Arizona, parents can now be in the stands.

"As a parent, you want to be there to support your child and be there for the games and just in case anything happens at the games," said Apollo High School parent Velisia Noble.

Some parents voiced concern about safety and kids getting injured while out of town. For Noble, learning she can now travel with her son gives her peace of mind.

"Just in case anything happens, I am not at home watching from a screen. I am there in person," said Noble.

The AIA said it is still up to the home school whether or not parents and legal guardians are allowed at games. Masks and social distancing rules are still required.