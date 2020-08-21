PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Education Association called on Gov. Doug Ducey to implement a statewide COVID-19 school safety plan. In a letter to the governor, AEA president Joe Thomas said there should be a statewide mask mandate in school and on buses.

He is also pushing to require safety protocols for school districts regarding coronavirus exposure notification plans for employees and students.

COVID -19 shining light on Arizona school district governing boards Education advocates hope this will help people pay closer attention to future races.

"How do we know when it is time to have a few people go home and rest up and get better? And when do we know we are facing a drastic spread of this virus in the community?" said Thomas.

+2 CDC updates school guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its school guidance Friday. The update adds more details to existing guidelines that will better inform administrators' decisions about opening schools and limit risk, according to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Thomas said there needs to be additional funding to ensure students and staff are protected when they return to in-person learning. He added that local plans need to include providing necessary safety equipment and supplies.

"We need a statewide plan on the acquisition of statewide disinfectants. The acquisition of masks and other personal protective equipment," said Thomas.

In response to the AEA letter, the governor's office provided this statement:

We have a statewide plan. It was released weeks ago. Like the letter asks for, it was developed in coordination with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and public health. It provides benchmarks to support the safe reopening of in-person learning. It even provides an additional $370 million for schools this year, including more dollars per student to cover the additional cost of in-person instruction and provide. As for mitigation measures like mask policies, that’s covered by the plan too! The plan requires schools to implement a mask policy consistent with public health guidelines and is designed to be used in conjunction with ADE’s Roadmap for Reopening Schools.

Thomas said without a statewide plan, district leaders are feeling increasing pressure to reopen campuses regardless of community spread. He said if Ducey can't provide a statewide plan, he should pass the responsibility off to Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

"We need to move forward at a steady and careful pace so we don't reopen too quickly like other states have done and then we have to turn right back around and say close our schools," said Thomas.