QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There will be two lunch periods at Queen Creek Junior High School this year with half the usual crowd. Blue marks on the cafeteria chairs mean you have to stay at least one seat away from friends.

Arrows on the ground in the hallway show students which direction they should walk so they separate as much as possible.

The classrooms may have an average of 26 kids this year with the desks at least six feet apart. They’re empty for now, but come Monday, when around 375 students return, will it be a safe place amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Arizona's Family sat down with the principal on Friday.

“What I've talked to my staff about is that we have taken our mitigation plan and we have prepared to the fullest extent possible,” said Dr. Adam Wolfe. “One of the last things I said to them this morning is that if you have anything else that we can do to make our campus safer, or to help you feel more safe in your classroom, please let me know.”

J.O. Combs Unified School District cancels Monday classes The classes to be canceled include in-person and virtual learning. After-school and extracurricular activities will also be canceled.

This is Dr. Wolfe’s third year as the principal at the junior high and he's confident in its back-to-school plan. When Queen Creek district leaders decided to move forward with in-person learning this week, it was his job to make campus as safe as possible.

“I’m doing well. It's been a difficult task,” he said. “It's been exhausting at times. But I feel like I'm holding up pretty well. I'm pretty strong.”

Dr. Wolfe says since mid-July staff has been working non-stop. Other changes on campus include the following:

Instead of six class periods per day there will be three, so students move around less and aren't exposed to as many others.

Some curriculum has changed. Example: badminton will be the first sport in physical education classes because it requires less contact. There are also placards for kids to stand on to space out in the gym.

Face coverings will be required for students, teachers and visitors. There are some exemptions.

There are also specific hallways where people will walk up and down the floors and to adjacent buildings to reduce contact and spread out. “We’ve worked the last couple of months to determine how we can reroute traffic in our buildings,” Dr. Wolfe said. “So we’ve worked hard. We’re using an up and down staircase model.”

There will be additional support staff on campus on Monday to remind and educate students about the changes in how they will move around, he added, and how they can be responsible on campus. Read all of the details from the district here.

Despite the changes the district still doesn't meet all of the recommended health benchmarks set by the state for re-opening. This week Arizona’s Family has heard from teachers and parents who are eager to go back, while others just don’t feel comfortable in Queen Creek schools.

“For me, opening up the school is the right choice,” said Queen Creek psychology teacher Brian Duncan. “Allowing kids to come and be where they feel safe, where they feel wanted is the ultimate goal.”

"We all want to go back. You know, this is what we've chosen to do. But if we go back the wrong way, like we are planning to do Monday, it's going to be a disaster," said Jacob Frantz, who was a chemistry teacher and the president of the Queen Creek Education Association. Since talking to Arizona's Family a few days ago, he says he's submitted his resignation letter to the district.

Arizona’s Family has also learned that 43 educators have submitted their resignations since the beginning of this summer.

FULL STORY: Queen Creek teachers weigh in on the start of in-person learning.

Dr. Wolfe understands the nervousness and anxiety among the community, saying safety has to be the number one priority.

"We're working diligently to prepare for as safe as re-opening as we possibly can. We are open. I am open as a school leader of this campus. My door is always open. And so teachers are welcome to come in, express their feelings. And they have."

He also wants to remind everyone on campus to wash their hands, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask.