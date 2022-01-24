PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If your child's school closes because of COVID-19, you can now apply for up to $7,000 per child to help cover child care and tutoring, among other expenses. The money is part of Gov. Doug Ducey's Open for Learning Recovery Benefit Program. Up to $10 million is available, funded by the American Rescue Plan. The online application portal opened Monday.
Eligible expenses
- Child care
- Transportation (to another school, for example)
- Tutoring
- Tuition
- School supplies
Parents who are awarded the benefit will not get cash to spend as they like. That state says it will use a third-party vendor to coordinate payments that go directly to service providers.
While child care is on the list of eligible expenses, private in-home care -- like a nanny or babysitter -- is not covered. Parents will have to choose from a list of provers approved by the Department of Economic Security or Arizona school establishments. Some facilities run by the Arizona Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA are eligible, as well. Click here to go to the Open for Learning Recovery Benefit portal.
Documents you need to apply
- Proof that your child is enrolled in an Arizona K-12 district, a charter school or a private school
- Proof that your child's schools shut down in-person learning
- Your 2020 federal tax return (to prove income eligibility)
"We've seen some concerning national trends, quite frankly, like in Chicago, and it's better to have something set up before you need it," said Kaitlin Harrier, who is Ducey's senior education policy adviser. "Hopefully, you won't need it. It's our full expectation that Arizona's classrooms are going to stay open." The idea is to give parents options if they need them.
The benefit is not retroactive, which means it is only available for COVID-related school closures between January and June 2022. Families also must meet the household income requirement, which is equal to or less than 350% of the federal poverty level. A household of two, for example, would need to bring in less than $60,900 per year. For a household of four, the cutoff income is $92,750.
Families with students in an Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) Program right now and those with kids currently in the COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit Program (ERB) Program are not eligible for this new Open for Learning Recovery Benefit. Harrier said the entire process from application to payment of funds should take about a week.
Ducey's office said the application will be reviewed as long as there is money available. "Fully completed and highest need (based on household income) applications" will get top priority, according to the application portal.