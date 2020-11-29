SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District will be closed Monday, Nov. 30, due to not having enough teachers.

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts alter plans as COVID-19 cases grow School districts in the Phoenix-area are starting to alter in-person learning plans as COVID-19 cases grow in Maricopa County.

A district letter sent to families says that Chaparral High School, Arcadia High School, Desert Mountain High School, Cocopah Middle School and Mountainside Middle School will all be closed for the day.

The letter, which is dated Nov. 29, says that the district does not have enough teachers or substitutes to cover teacher absences on Monday.

In the letter, Superintendent Scott Menzel says, "We cannot ask our students to come to school for in-person instruction unless we can provide it safely and meaningfully. The lost day of instruction will likely need to be made up at the end of the school year. Please note that although tomorrow's closures are not the result of any known COVID outbreaks in our schools, this decision is consistent with our commitment to individually evaluate each school's ability to remain open."

Menzel also askes families to "voluntarily quarantine if you and your students traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday or if you hosted or attended a large gathering beyond your immediate family."

"COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly," Menzel continues. "This is true in Scottsdale, across the state, and around the country. As we navigate the pandemic, I understand that each family must make its own decisions with respect to how much risk it is willing to take; however, as a public school system, it is also our responsibility to take steps necessary to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff."

231 students at Chaparral H.S. told to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure In an email sent Wednesday, Dr. Scott Menzel said an additional 12 students have been required to quarantine, bringing the total of Chaparral students in quarantine to 231.

Back in October, more than 200 families at Chaparral had to quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. That happened after schools in the Scottsdale district returned to in-person learning on Oct. 12 after fall break.

Supt. Menzel's full letter is below: