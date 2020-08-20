PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Every one of Arizona’s 15 counties is meeting at least one of the three benchmarks for reopening schools set by the Arizona Department of Health Services for reopening schools. According to the department, four counties – Apache, Cochise, Coconino and Yavapai, are meeting all three benchmarks. Maricopa County, home to the largest chunk of Arizona’s population is meeting two benchmarks but is coming short in the percent positivity category.

AZDHS on Thursday published a chart that explains the three benchmarks and shows where each county stands. Arizona's Family mapped it out.

Percent positivity seems to be the toughest benchmark to hit. Only five counties have done it. The means two-thirds of state have not.

Pima County is the only one that's meeting just one benchmark -- COVID-like illness (CLI).

The benchmarks AZDHS put together are guidelines rather than a mandate for school districts.