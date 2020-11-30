SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Three Scottsdale high schools will return to online learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, due to COVID-19 concerns and staffing shortages.

A letter from district Superintendent Scott Menzel, sent on Monday, Nov. 30, states that Chaparral High School, Arcadia High School and Desert Mountain High School will all begin transitioning back to distance learning tomorrow, and will remain online for the rest of the semester.

In the letter, Menzel says that when he met with County health officials, they supported those three schools returning to online learning until after winter break.

Menzel says the following Special Education programs located at Arcadia, Chaparral and Desert Mountain will remain open to in-person learning and continue with a full-day schedule: ALC, SCA, LSC, SUCCESS, SHINE, and SCORE.

Monday's letter sent to families reads, in part:

This was not an easy decision, but it is one that was made following the guidelines established by the Governing Board regarding determining potential return to online learning on a school-by-school basis in consultation with public health officials. It is our hope that this will also result in freeing up enough substitute teachers to cover other buildings and allow the District to continue offering in-person instruction through the end of the semester.

Cocopah and Mountainside Middle schools are set to re-open for in-person learning Tuesday, after being closed Monday for teacher shortages.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, a letter sent to families in the Scottsdale district said that five schools in the district would be closed Monday, Nov. 30, due to not having enough teachers. That letter said the closures were NOT related to COVID-19, but to lack of staffing and substitutes.

In that letter, Superintendent Scott Menzel said, "We cannot ask our students to come to school for in-person instruction unless we can provide it safely and meaningfully. The lost day of instruction will likely need to be made up at the end of the school year. Please note that although tomorrow's closures are not the result of any known COVID outbreaks in our schools, this decision is consistent with our commitment to individually evaluate each school's ability to remain open."

Menzel also askes families to "voluntarily quarantine if you and your students traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday or if you hosted or attended a large gathering beyond your immediate family."

"COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly," Menzel continues. "This is true in Scottsdale, across the state, and around the country. As we navigate the pandemic, I understand that each family must make its own decisions with respect to how much risk it is willing to take; however, as a public school system, it is also our responsibility to take steps necessary to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff."

Back in October, more than 200 families at Chaparral had to quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. That happened after schools in the Scottsdale district returned to in-person learning on Oct. 12 after fall break.

