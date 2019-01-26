PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Republican activists on Saturday replaced incumbent state party Chairman Jonathan Lines with twice-unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward in the party's top leadership post, providing a win for the party's more conservative wing and a defeat for its old guard.
Ward in her victory speech called her election an opportunity to unify the party and make the state "the Republican powerhouse that we can be."
Lines earlier posted a concession note on Facebook, saying it had been his "greatest pleasure to serve" as chairman for two years and wishing luck to Ward.
The state party has been fractured for years between moderates who embrace business-friendly strategies and prefer to avoid hot-button social issues and a more conservative wing that has embraced the tea party and President Donald Trump's initiatives.
On Saturday, Ward released a statement saying:
“I am deeply humbled and honored to have the support of so many of our party’s state committeeman. I want to thank Chairman Lines for his service and commitment.
One of my top priorities as chairman is to unify our party so we enter 2020 at full strength. Together, we will ensure a resounding victory for President Trump and Arizona Republicans up and down the ballot. Our party’s future is bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.