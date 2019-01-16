PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State leaders are now mulling over a plan to cut Arizona's water use as a federally imposed deadline fast approaches.
Few details are available publicly on a conservation draft agreement that Gov. Doug Ducey says is necessary to secure Arizona's water future.
State lawmakers have until Jan. 31 to pass and adopt a water conservation plan or risk having a federal agency step in and impose its own restrictions.
Ducey made the issue his top priority when he kicked off the 2019 session on Monday.
Two days later, lawmakers were still clamoring for details.
But on Wednesday afternoon, a draft copy of the plan was made available to lawmakers, but is not publicly available.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican from Mesa, said he was looking forward to going over the proposal.
He had threatened to miss the end of the month deadline if he didn't receive a bill by the end of Wednesday.
