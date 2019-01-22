PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you register your vehicle this year, expect to see a new $32 “safety fee” to fund the Department of Public Safety and fix roads.
Once applied to every car on the road, it is expected to generate some $180 million.
“I certainly don't want to be paying this tax. I’m already paying enough in my motor vehicle registration to have to pay an additional tax is outrageous,” said Nohl Rosen.
The fee is frustrating some car owners.
“It hurts. I can use that money for medicine and copays. My house taxes just doubled this year. I don't know how I’m going to get by. They're killing us with fees,” said Bill Gilmore.
They’re not the only ones who don’t approve.
Some lawmakers at the state Capitol are working to repeal it.
State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita believes Gov. Doug Ducey avoided calling it a tax so it didn’t have to go through the Legislature.
“I am a big advocate of making sure we fund our priorities including appropriate transportation funds, education funds, etcetera. But we do have to do it the right way,” said Ugenti-Rita.
So she introduced a new bill to repeal the fee, and on Monday presented it before a Senate committee, where it passed unanimously.
But the League of Arizona Cities and Towns worries, without the extra revenue, small communities will suffer.
“We need that money. We use that money to repair our roads, especially in rural Arizona. Where once you get out of Maricopa County you can see the degradation in the roads especially outside of the main thoroughfare,” said Nick Ponder, legislative director with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
Ugenti-Rita's bill still it has a long way to go. If it passes, her bill would instead use the state's general fund to pay for road repairs and fund DPS.
