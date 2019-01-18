(3TV/CBS 5) - A local civil rights leader said a state lawmaker with a record of making racially offensive comments could face a formal censure next week at the Capitol.
Roy Tatem Jr., the president of the East Valley chapter of the NAACP, said he spoke with House Speaker Rusty Bowers this week about officially condemning Rep. David Stringer over his comments.
"(Bowers) said he wouldn't stop it and that he supports it," Tatem said during a Friday taping of Arizona Family's show "Politics Unplugged."
A spokesman for Bowers confirmed the meeting but declined to comment on the details of the discussion.
Tatem, who had called for a boycott of Stringer's hometown of Prescott, said he's pushing state leaders to take action against next week.
Sources at the Capitol said that could happen next week as several lawmakers are working on a censure resolution.
Stringer, who is a Republican, found himself in hot water last summer after telling a group of constituents "there aren't enough white kids to go around."
The Prescott lawmaker tried to make amends by holding a press conference at a Phoenix soul food restaurant.
Then in November an audio recording captured Stringer saying black people "don't fit in."
Stringer was stripped of all but one of his committee assignments, and has said he will not resign.
Stringer did not return calls for comment.
