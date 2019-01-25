PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Embattled state Rep. David Stringer is facing added pressure to resign following a blockbuster report Friday that he was charged with child pornography and other sex crimes more than 30 years ago.
The Phoenix New Times reports that Stringer was indicted in five sex crimes cases and later agreed to a plea deal in 1983 while he was living in Baltimore.
Stringer, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told a conservative website that he agreed to five years of probation and that the pornography charges were eventually dropped.
Few details remain since Stringer's case was expunged in 1990, according to the New Times, but renewed calls for Stringer's resignation came quickly.
"I've already said that he should resign and step down, and I stand by that statement," Ducey said at an event in the East Valley.
Ducey had called for Stringer to step down over his racially-offensive comments on race and immigration.
Stringer apologized for the remarks Thursday at the state Capitol in the face of a possible censure.
But after the last report on his past, Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from Laveen, said censure might be the least of Stringer's political problems.
"It's clear that Representative Stringer has not done the right thing and he's not going to do the right thing, so if he does not resign we absolutely have to push for an expulsion," Bolding said.
