PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker has filed a second ethics complaint against Rep. David Stringer, citing the Prescott Republican’s remarks on race and a recently published report that he was charged with sex crimes in 1983.
Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding filed the complaint Tuesday, a day after he asked the House to expel Stringer. Republicans blocked a vote on expulsion.
[RELATED: Arizona House may vote on expelling embattled lawmaker David Stringer]
Bolding’s ethics complaint says Stringer “has engaged in a pattern of conduct that demonstrates that he is unfit to serve in this august body.”
Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend has also filed an ethics complaint against Stringer.
[APP USERS: Click here for poll]
Stringer has not responded to requests for comment over several days. He took heat last year for remarks about immigrants and people of color. The Phoenix New Times reported last week that the 1983 charges were expunged.
[RELATED: Rep. Stringer faces more calls to resign after blockbuster report]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.