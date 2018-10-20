PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--President Donald Trump left the Valley of the Sun on Saturday morning after a visit to rally support for Republican senate candidate Martha McSally.
Air Force One was officially in the air at 9:45 a.m.
The president made his way to Elko, Nevada were he is expected to rally support for Republican candidates for the 2018 midterm elections
The President was hosted at the Scottsdale Princess during his visit to the Valley.
The President held a rally for McSally at a private hanger near Mesa Gateway Airport.
According to the Mesa Police Department, about 20,000 people attended Friday's rally.
Mesa police added that no arrests were made during the rally and a few minor heat related issues were reported.
