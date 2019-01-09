PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly a month after rejecting the proposal, the Phoenix City Council reversed its decision and approved a 12 percent water rate hiker.
Council members voted in favor of the measure on Wednesday.
The measure increases the water rate by 6 percent in 2019 followed by another 6 percent hike in 2020. The increase will go into effect next month.
Interim Mayor Thelda Williams says the rate hike is needed for updating the water pipes and equipment to deal with the potential of a decrease of Colorado River water levels.
"The Colorado River is on the brink of collapse, and that has serious consequences for Phoenix. It means without more specialized infrastructure, there may be a point when we no longer have the ability to deliver water to homes and businesses in north Phoenix," said Williams in a statement.
The City Council rejected the increase on Dec. 12, but Williams said that she would bring the proposal back for consideration.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio voted against it both times is worried about how the money will be used.
"Once again, we’re told that the Water Services Department needs these monies desperately, but never given more than the vaguest details of what these funds will be used for – exactly like the last increase they sought. It is all too likely that rather than the infrastructure City staff claims we need, what we’ll really get is more employees in administration, more overhead, and another request for another increase in the near future," said DiCiccio in a statement.
