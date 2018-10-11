PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona voters are getting bombarded by political messages directed toward the race for the US Senate.
"This is a national race. The whole country is watching the McSally-Sinema battle," said Stan Barnes, who is a political consultant with Copper State Consulting.
With control of the U.S. Senate hanging in the balance, Jeff Flake's Senate seat has drawn national attention because the race is considered a dead heat. The last four polls show Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat, leading Rep. Martha McSally, the Republican, by between 2 and 4 points, putting the seat up for grabs.
But Barnes believes there's another reason the race is attracting so much attention.
"Each candidate has a serious, serious strength in their corner," said Barnes. "Sinema is quite probably the hardest working woman in show business. McSally has the resume every politician would kill for," he said.
Sinema has multiple degrees, and still teaches at Arizona State University, while serving as a member of Congress.
McSally is a former Air Force fighter pilot.
They are both running campaigns that belie their records, to some extent.
McSally currently represents a swing district in southeastern Arizona, where she ran as a moderate, center-right member of Congress. It was only after Donald Trump won the presidency and she decided to run for the Senate that she turned harder right.
Sinema was a far left political protester in the early 2000s, but has gradually turned more moderate, even conservative for a Democrat, as she rose from the Arizona Legislature to the U.S. Congress, representing the urban Phoenix area. But her campaign ads rarely mention the word, "Democrat," opting instead to use"Independent" to describe her.
Political watchers from both sides of the aisle agree on one point about these two candidates. That is, they are both highly qualified for the job they seek. The attention the race is receiving from inside and outside the state is a reflection of that fact.
