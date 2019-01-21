PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's newly appointed U.S. senator said she's ready to move ahead with the president's offer to end the shutdown.
President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan to reopen the government during the weekend, which offers protections to young undocumented migrants in exchange for $5. billion dollars in border wall funding.
Sen. Martha McSally said she is ready to move forward.
"It provides a legislative solution for the DACA recipients so that provides certainty passed by law versus executive action so i think this a really important step forward," said McSally on Monday.
The president is not offering a permanent solution for some immigrants, only a three-year reprieve from deportation.
The plan appears dead on arrival in the House but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote on the president's proposal this week.
"I hope we can get to 60 votes so we can proceed on the debate and the discussion," McSally said.
Meanwhile, the longest U.S. government shutdown in history heads into its fifth week, with the president now facing criticism he's using the 800,000 federal employees who are working without a paycheck as bargaining chips.
"Holding people hostage is not the way to do any kind of governing," said Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona.
He is mulling a challenge to McSally next year.
He says Democrats will not deal with the president as long as the shutdown continues and took a shot a McSally.
"She needs to stop giving such a blank check to Donald Trump and the shutdown, let go of the 800,000 employees they are using as hostages and then get back to the negotiating table," said Gallego.
Who cares? I don't give a sh*t what she has to say. She wasn't even elected.
