PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The top Democrat in the state house warned Thursday that Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to secure Arizona's water future risks creating another environmental hazard.
Under the drought contingency plan still being considered at the Capitol, Pinal County farmers get $5 million from the state to drill new water wells to make up make up for the loss of water funneled from Colorado River to their crops.
"We're worried about the I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. You start pumping water you might have fissures, you might be doing damage to an already compromised infrastructure," Fernandez said.
Her comments come as the state faces a looming deadline to adopt a multi-state water conservation plan to keep the Colorado River and Lake Meade at current levels.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican from Mesa, said he was aware of the potential risks and said lawmakers were sorting out the issue.
A federal regulator has set a Jan. 31 deadline to approve the deal.
If a deal is not finalized by then, the federal government could step in and dictate how the dwindling water is allocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.