PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey kicked off the 2019 legislative session with a challenge to lawmakers: kill as many old and unnecessary bills this year as they pass.
That challenge was almost immediately accepted, although not in the way the governor likely wanted.
On Monday, Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Phoenix, filed legislation shortly after the governor's State of the State address that proposes to repeal SB 1070, the state's controversial immigration law.
"This was one of the biggest black marks on the state of Arizona in its entire history," Quezada said.
Nine years ago, then-Gov. Jan Brewer signed the bill, which is officially titled Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act.
Although public opinion polls showed it was popular at the time, the bill's passage sparked outrage and massive demonstrations in the streets of Phoenix.
The U.S. Supreme Court voided key provisions on the law several years later, but the so-called "show me your papers" provision remained.
This allows local law enforcement to ask someone about their immigration status.
For this reason, supporters of SB 1070 say the law is still relevant and necessary and should not be repealed.
"The heart and soul of SB 1070 was requiring police to inquire into the illegal immigration status - suspected status - when they have reasonable suspicion that was the heart and soul that was constitutional," said Rep. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills who is a strong supporter of the law.
