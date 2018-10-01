PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Former President Barack Obama on Monday announced his endorsement of three Democratic candidates running in Arizona's most high profile races.
Obama made the announcement on Twitter as part of his second round of endorsements in the midterm elections and they include:
- David Garcia, who is running against Doug Ducey (R) for governor.
- Kyrsten Sinema, who is competing against Martha McSally (R) for the U.S. Senate.
- January Contreras, who is challenging Mark Brnovich for Attorney General.
In his announcement, Obama wrote, "I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something."
With the Arizona candidates included, Obama endorsed a total of 260 candidates running for the midterm elections.
The midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 6.
.@BarackObama endorses @dg4az #AZGOV; @kyrstensinema for #AZSEN; and @JanuaryAZ for Attorney General. #azpolitics #azfamily https://t.co/MbWWgVKPQW— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) October 1, 2018
Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018
