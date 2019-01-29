WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says he hopes a Republican will challenge President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, but it won’t be him.
Flake, who did not seek re-election in 2018, frequently tangled with Trump and often said he hoped a Republican would challenge Trump in 2020. Flake told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday “that somebody won’t be me. I will not be a candidate.”
Flake retired this month and is now a CBS News contributor. He says that it’s “a difficult path” for any Republican to challenge Trump in a primary but that he still hopes someone will do so.
Flake was a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019. Previously, he represented Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the House.
Common ground may be hard to find in Washington, but it is found everywhere else in the country. I look forward to working with CBS on this new series #CommonGround https://t.co/SmUnfGl2bL— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 29, 2019
(1) comment
Flake hasn't been a Republican in years (except for big defense spending - something the GOP should back down on). So, news article should say, Flake doesn't lose in GOP primary. because he would.
