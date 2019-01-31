PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona legislator who was expelled for alleged sexual misconduct has filed a lawsuit against the state.
Don Shooter alleges he was denied due process because the case regarding his expulsion wasn’t heard by the House Ethics Committee.
According to Shooter’s suit filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court, he is seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages to be determined at trial.
The Arizona House of Representatives voted 56-3 to expel Shooter in February 2018.
A state House investigation found Shooter had sexually harassed colleagues and lobbyists.
Shooter was the first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began.
