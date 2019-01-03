PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Councilman Michael Nowakowski will soon have to defend his job in a recall election.
Nowakowski confirmed to Arizona's Family on Thursday his opponents have filed enough signatures to force a recall. He said he could challenge the signatures.
The Urban Phoenix Project PAC said it submitted 2,361 petition signatures for the recall last month. The City document from the city clerk said there were at least 1,337 valid signatures, which is the minimum needed for a recall.
The PAC posted the City document on Twitter saying it had enough signatures.
The recall election would likely happen in May.
Nowakowski represents District 7.
The PAC said last month the people in District 7 "deserve someone more ethical to represent us at City Hall.”
“We no longer accept Michael Nowakowski's neglect of our neighborhoods. We no longer accept his discrimination against members of our community. We no longer accept his bald-faced cronyism," said Sean Sweat, chair of Urban Phoenix Project PAC, in the statement.
The PAC said shady development dealings, anti-LGBT comments he made it 2016 and his anti-light rail position are some of the reasons he should be recalled.
“I am disappointed that a radical special interest group who’s singular agenda to suppress the voices of District 7 residents is leading this senseless and costly recall," Nowakowski said in a text message. “I remain faithful and committed to the diversity of needs of our neighborhoods and families of District 7.“
The @UPP_PAC filed over 2,300 signatures in early December. The city document confirms the group has more than the 1,337 valid signatures needed to force the recall. pic.twitter.com/X1D3zlmZTv— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) January 4, 2019
#Breaking: @MRNowakowski confirms his opponents have filed enough signatures to force recall election which would likely happen in May. Nowakowski says he will possibly challenge the signatures. pic.twitter.com/ZWN9FFHzBo— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) January 4, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.