PHOENIX (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Arizona governor is bringing in a top draw for young people for two rallies aimed at encouraging college students to vote.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will join David Garcia for a 10 a.m. Tuesday appearance at the University of Arizona in Tucson and a 5 p.m. rally at Arizona State University in Tempe.
More information about the rallies is available on Garcia’s campaign website. Garcia is an education professor at ASU and faces Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 6 election.
The Vermont senator is the longest-serving independent in congressional history. The self-described progressive ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in 2016.
