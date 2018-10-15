There are quite a few U.S. House races up for grabs in Arizona.
Here's a breakdown of each race:
Congressional District 1: Largely rural district running from the Utah border to the outskirts of Tucson.
- Democrat: Tom O'Halleran (I) - former police offer turned businessman
- Republican: Wendy Rogers - Air-Force veteran
Congressional District 2: Covers the southeastern part of Arizona, including much of Tucson. It's considered one of the most competitive house races in the country. This is the seat vacated by Martha McSally who's running for outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.
- Democrat: Ann Kirkpatrick - former Pinal County prosecutor
- Republican: Lea Marquez Peterson - President and CEO of Tucson Chamber of Commerce
Congressional District 3: Includes parts of Tucson, Yuma, Nogales and Phoenix.
- Democrat: Raul Grijalva (I) - Has held the seat since 2003
- Republican: Nick Pierson - A former Vietnam Veteran is now a financial advisor
Congressional District 4: Covers the rural west and northwestern part of the state, including some parts of Phoenix.
- Democrat: David Brill - VA doctor and entrepenuer
- Republican: Paul Gosar (I) - dentist and has held this seat since 2011
Congressional District 5: Covers most of the East Valley, including most of Mesa, Chandler, Queen Creek and Gilbert.
- Democrat: Joan Greene - business owner
- Republican: Andy Biggs (I) - retired attorney
Congressional District 6: Covers the Northeast Valley and runs from Cave Creek and Carefree south to the Salt River Reservation
- Democrat: Anita Malik - works in technology and communications
- Republican: David Schweikert (I) - he's a four-term incumbent
Congressional District 7: Includes most of Phoenix and Glendale
- Democrat: Ruben Gallego (I). He earns a third term with no republican challenger.
Congressional District 8: Includes the Northwest Valley from New River, Surprise and Peoria down to Litchfield Park. Republican Debbie Lesko holds this seat currently. She won it in a special election back in April.
- Democrat: Hiral Tipirneni - ER Doctor
- Republican: Debbie Lesko (I)
Congressional District 9: Runs from North Central Phoenix to portions of the East Valley including Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and Ahwatukee. Kyrsten Sinema vacated this seat to run for Senate.
- Democrat: Greg Stanton - attorney and former mayor of Phoenix
- Republican: Steve Ferrara - Navy Veteran and former Capitol Hill staffer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.