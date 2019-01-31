PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona House Ethics Committee has formally launched an investigation into questionable behavior by state Rep. David Stringer (R-Prescott).
Two formal ethics complaints have been submitted by fellow lawmakers.
The ethics complaints are directly related to past comments Stringer has made that some considered racist and insensitive.
There was also a news story in the Phoenix New Times that said Stringer was charged with sex crimes when he lived in Maryland 35 years ago.
One of the charges involved child pornography, according to the article.
Rep. Reginald Bolding (D-Phoenix) filed one of the ethics complaints against Stringer.
"The most troubling thing is that voters in his district didn't realize when they elected this guy, that he was charged with child pornography," said Bolding. No matter how long ago it was, and we know he's been making more racially-charged statements."
Some Democrats are calling on Stringer to resign, but the Republican lawmaker from Prescott has said he is not stepping down.
During a House Ethics Committee meeting Thursday, Chairman Rep. T.J. Shope read this statement:
“The Committee has received two ethics complaints against Representative Stringer, and I’ve distributed copies of those complaints to members of the Committee and the subject of the complaints. Pursuant to Rule 14 of the Committee, Representative Stringer will have an opportunity to respond in writing to the complaints.
“In order to facilitate a timely, impartial, and thorough investigation, the Committee will be contracting with outside counsel to investigate the complaints, interview potential witnesses, and provide legal advice. The Committee may widen the scope of the review if additional evidence is presented during the course of the investigation.
“I would urge anyone who has information relevant to this investigation to contact the Committee.
“I cannot give members a sense of when the review may be completed at this time, but we will be working diligently to finish our work as soon as we can without compromising the integrity and fairness of the investigation.”
