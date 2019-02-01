PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 200,000 Arizonans would have to change the way they vote if the state Legislature passes a bill designed to speed up the reporting of vote totals on Election Day.
The bill is in response to last November’s election; some races took two weeks to call. Notably, the results in the U.S. Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flipped, with Sinema overtaking McSally several days after polls closed.
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R, D23) said the time it takes to verify signatures on last-minute mail-in ballots was responsible for much of the delay.
“If you want to vote by mail, you need to vote by mail,” she said.
Ugenti-Rita’s bill would ban people from hand-delivering mail-in ballots to early voting centers or the polls. People who show up with a mail-in ballot would still be allowed to cast a standard vote in person at their designated polling place.
In-person votes are much faster to tabulate because they do not require signature verification, she said.
“It's very convenient in Arizona to vote. We also want timely results. We also want accurate results. That's not too much to ask,” she said.
Support for her bill is shaping up along party lines, with Democrats strongly opposed to the legislation.
Sen. Martin Quezada (D, D29) said many voters drop off mail-in ballots in person so they can participate in the civic pride of voting on Election Day while enjoying the convenience of skipping the line.
He said the added hassle of waiting in line or mailing a ballot several days earlier could discourage some voters.
“This isn't a problem. This is not what is causing delays at the polling places,” he said after a meeting with three county recorders. “Really, it's just a barrier for voters who are choosing to drop off their ballot and cast their vote.”
Four of the five districts with the most dropped-off ballots last November were Republican stronghold districts, according to Arizona Mirror.
No. 5 on the list was Ugenti-Rita’s own District 23.
She said that fact further undermines the idea that her bill is an attempt to suppress voters.
“I wanted to introduce a bill to what, to suppress Republicans? As a Republican? It's nonsensical,” she said.
