PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally made history on Thursday as the first and second women to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate.
Both were officially sworn in along with the rest of the 116th Congress that saw a record number of women take the oath of office in the nation’s capital.
Sinema is the first woman to win election to the upper chamber since Arizona became a state in 1912.
In November, she defeated McSally in one of the most watched Senate races in the country.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally last month to fill John McCain's open seat.
At the time of McSally's appointment, Ducey said he wanted Sinema sworn in first.
However, the order on Thursday was determined by last names, meaning McSally was the first woman sworn in.
Sinema will hold the title of Arizona's senior senator since she was elected and the first one certified by the official canvass.
Sinema and McSally are two of the 127 women sworn into Congress on Thursday, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers.
There are 106 Democratic women and 21 women in Congress, according to the center.
